TSCRA launches weekly New World screwworm informational calls for members

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 17, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is launching weekly New World screwworm informational calls for its members Thursdays from 1-2 p.m.

Scheduled through the end of July, the calls are designed to help members stay informed and get answers to questions related to New World screwworm in Texas. The calls provide a platform for TSCRA leadership and staff to share updates and answer questions.

“Our members need access to accurate information they can trust,” said TSCRA President Stephen Diebel. “These calls provide a place to ask questions, gain clarity and stay informed with reliable information.”

Topics may include:

Clarification of state and federal guidance

Resources available to ranchers and landowners

Best practices for monitoring and response

Ranchers and landowners can register by emailing [email protected]. Members will receive a virtual participation link and dial-in information.

Members joining by phone must submit questions in advance via email, while those participating online may submit questions live through a chat function.

In addition to the weekly call, TSCRA continues to share updates, educational resources and opportunities to learn more about New World screwworm in person at events across the state. Visit tscra.org/screwworm to learn more.