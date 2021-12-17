Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for December 17

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instances 3.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. High winds continued to dry out the area, and caused fires in the northern panhandle.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 lower. Feeder heifers mostly 2.00-7.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves steady to 2.00 higher. Heifer calves steady to 5.00 lower. Demand moderate for most calves, except light weight calves which sold to good demand. The month of December short as far as auction markets having sales, however the few weeks of sales were very large at most all locations. Much of the state in some stage of drought thus forcing producers to sell early. Wheat in far western Oklahoma is in very tough shape due to lack of water. Fortunately, a good market has made it easy for producers to sell. Mid-week brought unseasonably high temperatures along with strong southerly winds and this fueled fires in some parts of the state. Slaughter cows sold mostly steady to 3.00 higher, advance on Lean cows. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand moderate. Demand for bred cows continues good.