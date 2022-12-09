Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Dec. 9

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were unevenly steady. Trade activity was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 5.00 lower. Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 19% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (64% Stock Cows, 17% Bred Cows, 10% Bred Heifers, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 4.00 higher and steer calves were 10.00-1500 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00-6.00 higher and heifer calves 6.00-10.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Numbers continue to move thru area auctions as winter feed supplier demand a concern. Slaughter cattle prices improved late in the week as future prices moved higher and numbers of finished cattle remain tight. Slaughter cows sold 4.00-8.00 lower. Slaughter bulls steady to 1.00 higher. Packer demand moderate to good as cow numbers begin to decline some. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 41% Heifers, 0% Cows, 6% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (16% Stock Cows, 76% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 41%. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 42% Heifers, 4% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 10% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (19% Stock Cows, 73% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 43%.