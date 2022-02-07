Texas NRCS Watershed Program schedules 2022 quarterly updates

The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Texas Watershed Program staff has scheduled quarterly conference calls throughout 2022 to keep watershed sponsors and others interested in Texas’s watershed program up to date on current and upcoming program activity.

The NRCS Landscape and Planning staff in Temple, Texas, will provide information on program opportunities and requirements related to Watershed Operations, Watershed Rehabilitation and Emergency Watershed Protection programs.

These quarterly meetings will be presented live as a Microsoft Teams meeting beginning on Feb. 23, 2022, at 2:00 PM, Central Time. Tentative dates for the rest of the year are May 18, 2022, August 17, 2022, and November 9, 2022. Email notifications with meeting links will be sent for each scheduled meeting. If you cannot attend through MS Teams, the invitation will include an audio line for calling into the meeting. If you did not participate last year, or would like to update your information to receive an email notification about these meetings, send an email request to the Texas Watershed Group, at [email protected]