Texas direct hay report for June 30

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady in all regions. Trading activity was mostly inactive on very limited demand. Contracting for summer and fall hay hasn’t started taking place yet, only a few small trades have been reported. Pastures in most regions are still adequate from late spring and summer rains. However, extreme heat in the Panhandle, West, North, Central and South are beginning to take a toll on top soil moisture levels. Crops and pastures are still in good shape but if the extreme heat and limited moisture continue they are at a risk of burning up. First cutting of Alfalfa and Grass hay has been cut, however untimely rains in the majority of the regions has a good portion of the crop being marketed as commercial cow hay.ams_2707-1
