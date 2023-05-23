Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas crop progress and condition for May 22

Rainfall was received last week throughout most of the state from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches. Isolated areas in the Edwards Plateau and the Southern Low Plains received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Edwards Plateau and the High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork.

tx-cw-05-21-2023

