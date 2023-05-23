Rainfall was received last week throughout most of the state from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 inches. Isolated areas in the Edwards Plateau and the Southern Low Plains received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Edwards Plateau and the High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-05-21-2023
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for May 22
Rainfall was received last week throughout most of the state from trace amounts to upwards of 3.00 …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for May 22
Cow-calf Corner: Analyzing your production system and strategic use of genetic prediction
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist Cow-calf …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Analyzing your production system and strategic use of genetic prediction
Cow-calf Corner: Here we go again
Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist For the …