Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers unevenly steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to 2.00 lower. Several un-weaned or short weaned calves beginning to show. Demand mostly moderate for calves. Slaughter cows sold 3.00-5.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 3.00-4.00 lower. Packer demand moderate.