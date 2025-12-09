ESPN’s Marty Smith to headline 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo® in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (December 9, 2025) – ESPN reporter Marty Smith will headline the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo®, set for March 27-29 in downtown Fort Worth. Hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest livestock association based in Texas, the event brings together more than 4,000 cattle raisers from across the region.

Raised working cattle and crops on his family’s farm in rural Virginia, Smith brings an authentic connection to the agricultural community that shaped him long before he became one of ESPN’s most recognizable voices. His journey from ranch life to the national spotlight gives him a rare perspective on hard work, heritage and the people who keep America running.

The 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo® will also feature a full slate of opportunities for landowners, ranchers, wildlife managers and attendees including:

• More than 30 hours of educational programming

• Over 180,000 feet of expo space featuring shopping and entertainment

• Live cattle demonstrations

• Saturday night Cattle Raisers Dinner & Dance

Guests can reserve their seat to see Smith and other well-known speakers at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo® beginning Jan. 1. For more information about registration, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.

###

