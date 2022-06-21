Crime Watch: Trailer stolen in Cimarron County, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a white 1997 C&M stock trailer missing near Wheeless, Oklahoma. The 16-foot, single-axle trailer has “Faith Boyd, Miss Santa Fe Trail Days, Sweetheart 2014” written on the front sides. The VIN number is 49TSG1S12V1031380. The trailer was last seen around June 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.