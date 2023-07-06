Crime Watch: Sheep missing in Schleicher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in Central Texas, reports 120 Dorper sheep missing. The ewes have double underbit left ear notches, and the bucks have cropped right ears. They were last seen March 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
