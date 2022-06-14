Crime Watch: Saddle stolen in Bastrop County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Kenny Murchison, District 20 in Central Texas, reports a Buck Steiner saddle taken from a barn off Sayers Road. The saddle has brown tooled leather with red trim and an XS stamped on the fenders in red. The saddle was last seen May 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Murchison at 512-705-3226 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
