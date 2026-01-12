Crime watch: Red Angus first-calf heifers missing in Jack County

Cliff Swofford, in North Texas, reports seven Red Angus first-calf heifers missing from a property off Highway 148, north of Jacksboro. The missing cattle are expected to have calved this past fall. They are moderate framed with unknown ear tags and are all branded on their left hip with a backward “7” over “U.” The heifers were last seen June 19, 2025. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.