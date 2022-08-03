Crime Watch: Heifer missing near Yorktown

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black motley-faced heifer missing in Goliad County. The heifer is approximately 18 months old and branded with a rocking N on the left rib and a 1 on the left leg. She also has a light green ear tag with NJ over 37 written on it. She was last seen July 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.