Crime Watch: Check stolen near Fredericksburg

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a check stolen from a producer’s mailbox near Fredericksburg. The check was sent to the producer from the Gillespie Livestock Auction and was fraudulently cashed in San Antonio using a fake driver’s license. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-996-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
