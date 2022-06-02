Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Waelder

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one yellow colored Charolais cross calf missing in Gonzales County. The calf is unbranded and weighs approximately 400 to 450 pounds. The calf was last seen April 17. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.