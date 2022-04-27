Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Marlow, OK

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4, in Central Oklahoma, reports a group of black Angus heifers missing. The cattle are approximately 700-800 pounds with a rocking D brand on the left hip. The heifers were last seen April 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.