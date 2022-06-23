Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Crockett

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports two heavy-bred cows missing for about two months. The cows are branded with a lazy S on the right hip and were last seen around April 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
