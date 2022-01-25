Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Hopkins County

Angus bull missing near Saltillo.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bo Fox, District 12 in Northeast Texas, reports a bull and four cows missing near Saltillo. The six-year-old Angus bull has a notch in his right ear. The cows are mature crossbred, commercial cows. The cattle went missing sometime before Dec. 17 and may be in the Stout’s Creek bottom or nearby pastures. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bo at 903-438-4042 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.