Crime Watch: Calves missing near Wills Point

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports seven Red Wagyu calves missing in Van Zandt County. The calves range in age from two weeks old to three months old. They were last seen July 11. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.