Crime Watch: ATVs stolen in Love County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Derek Helmke, District 3 in South Central Oklahoma, reports two ATVs stolen in Marietta. The ATVs include a dark green 2017 Polaris 570 EPS and a red 2000 Yamaha Kodiak 4-wheeler. The ATVs were last seen Oct. 11 in a barn on the north end of Putman Road. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Helmke at 580-319-1757 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.