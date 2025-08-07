Crime watch: Angus cow-calf pairs missing in Mason County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports nine black Angus cow-calf pairs missing from a property off US 377 in Mason County. The cows are branded with a “lazy connected JD” on their left hip and a yellow ear tag in their right ear. The calves have a half-crop and a half swallow fork notches in their right ear. They were last seen July 4. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



