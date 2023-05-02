Cow-calf Corner: Grass fever and spring checklist

Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist

Much of Oklahoma has received a good rain this week. Soft, slow and one to three inches of quantity over much of the state. I am extremely bullish on the future of the cattle business. Low cow inventories are, and will continue to add value to all ages and classes of beef cattle. The key to capitalizing on the future value of cattle is run your operation as a business. Managing your operation like a business means making sound, prudent financial decisions regarding your cattle inventories, pasture management, herd health and the purchase of inputs like feed. At this time of year it is easy for me to catch “grass fever” as the pastures green up. I immediately want more inventory and look forward to not rolling out hay and supplemental feed on as daily basis. At this time of year I am forced to remind myself: “not so fast.”

If you find yourself in the same situation, take a deep breath, remember you are operating a business, and review the following checklist:

Have my bulls undergone a Breeding Soundness Exam?

Have I given pre-breeding vaccinations and dewormed my cow herd?

Are my replacement heifers of adequate age and target weight to breed up quick and early ahead of my mature cow herd?

Are my cows and bulls in adequate Body Condition for the onset of breeding season?

Based on that answer, Do I need to continue with supplemental feed?

Have I made a plan for weed control, fertilizer, deferred grazing and proper pasture management to insure my drought stressed grazing system gets ahead of grazing pressure?

Do I have semen and supplies needed if I intend to synchronize estrus and Artificially Inseminate my cowherd?

What is my hay and feed plan for next winter?

Do I have ample bull power on hand to get cows covered early in the breeding season?

Bottom line: This is the time of year when it is easy to get excited about the cattle business. It is also time to be planning for the future and keep your business poised for economic sustainability.