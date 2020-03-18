Coronavirus Resources

As a service to our members and neighbors we are providing this collection of links to important information and resources to keep everyone up to date.

What TSCRA is doing in response to COVID-19: A letter from President Bobby McKnight >>

Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo postponed >>

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas will waive member copays and deductibles for COVID-19 tests >>

Visit the Texas Health and Human Services or Oklahoma State Department of Health websites for more information on preventing the spread of this disease, as well as resources on what to do if you suspect you’ve been infected.

/ General

