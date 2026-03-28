2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo kicks off  

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 27, 2026) – The Southwest’s largest cattle and ranching event is back in downtown Fort Worth. The 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo kicked off Friday morning, hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, bringing together over 4,000 land and livestock stewards, industry experts and people who share a passion for the ranching industry from across the Southwest.

The 2026 program featured meteorologist Matt Makens, who shared key insights about what the weather has in store for ranchers in the year ahead. Other main-stage speakers slated for the coming days include Dr. Shannon Ferrell of Oklahoma State University discussing generational transfer and Brett Stuart of Global AgriTrends bringing the 2026 market outlook.

Keynote speaker, ESPN reporter Marty Smith, will share how his ranching background shaped him long before becoming one of the sports world’s most recognizable voices.

Educational sessions and meetings continue throughout the weekend, including the School for Successful Ranching covering more than 30 hours of practical, real-world information for landowners and the TSCRA annual membership meeting with updates and leadership elections.

Attendees can explore the largest livestock trade show in the Southwest featuring more than 250 exhibitors, interactive activities for children and adults and a live cattle demonstration arena in the 225,000-square foot facility. Friday night, young producers will gather in the Fort Worth Stockyards for the popular Stockyards Social. Live entertainment continues on Saturday night at the Cattle Raisers Dinner & Dance with Jake Hooker and The Outsiders.

Anyone can join the excitement at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. One-day registration packages and expo-only passes are available, and registration can be completed on-site. Learn more at CattleRaisersConvention.com.

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