Texas Cattle Raisers Support USDA Ban on Fresh Brazilian Beef

FORT WORTH, Texas — In response to an announcement by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue that USDA is banning the importation of fresh Brazilian beef, Richard Thorpe, president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), issued the following statement:

“The United States is home to the safest beef supply on the planet due to the care and dedication of our beef producers and USDA’s commitment to a rigorous scientific testing procedure for imported beef. I applaud Secretary Perdue and his staff for their swift implementation of a ban on fresh Brazilian beef. The ban will protect American consumers and ensure we maintain the world’s safest beef supply.”

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.