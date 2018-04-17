Cattle Raisers Announce Change at Chief Executive Position

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) today announced a major staffing change with the expected retirement of current Executive Vice President and CEO Eldon White. Succeeding White will be TSCRA Executive Director of Government and Public Affairs Jason Skaggs.

White announced his planned retirement to the TSCRA Executive Committee during the 2018 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in late March. He will step aside on Sept. 1, 2018, after which time he will continue to serve as executive vice president emeritus until his official retirement on Dec. 31, 2018, to aid in a smooth transition.

White joined TSCRA as executive vice president and CEO in May 2007. Throughout his 11-year tenure he has been a valuable asset to the association and cattle industry as a whole.

“I cannot praise Eldon enough for the tremendous job he has done as the chief executive for our association,” said Bobby McKnight, TSCRA president. “Eldon’s leadership has brought about very positive changes to TSCRA and his expertise has been beneficial for cattle raisers not just in Texas, but across the entire country.”

McKnight also commended White on numerous accomplishments, especially the consistent increase in membership and financial stability during his tenure, leaving the association strongly positioned for the future. That future will be overseen by Jason Skaggs, who was tapped to serve as TSCRA’s next executive vice president and CEO.

Skaggs will take over the position on the same day as White’s transition, Sept. 1, 2018. For the past decade, Skaggs has led the TSCRA Government and Public Affairs office located in Austin.

During his time in Austin, Skaggs has earned respect from legislators and others in the government affairs arena, as well as TSCRA members and leaders.

son has been an instrumental part of TSCRA over the past 10 years and is absolutely the right choice for the job,” said McKnight. “I am confident that his loyalty, dedication and extensive knowledge will help serve our association and the entire cattle industry well.”

White is also confident in the future. “It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of this esteemed association, and while it is a difficult choice to retire, I know I leave TSCRA well positioned for continued success and in extremely capable hands,” he said.

