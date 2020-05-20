You’ve inherited land – now what?

If you inherit farm ground there are a lot of decisions to make. Will you keep it and farm or graze it yourself, keep it and let the current tenants continue to farm, keep it and have somebody else farm it, or do you sell it? Another question that must be answered is how do you own the land? Is it yours outright, joint ownership with brothers and sisters, or through a partnership? Take a look at (and listen to) your options in this Successful Farming Radio podcast.
 

