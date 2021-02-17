CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

Important Links
Texas Animal Health Commission extreme weather resources >>
How to help and get help (The Texas Tribune) >>
USDA Disaster Resource Center | Protecting Livestock >>
Texas Extension Disaster Education Network winter storm resources>>
News
- Keeping newborn calves alive during brutal cold
- Feedyards, packers disrupted by weather and energy shortage
- USDA ready to assist farmers, ranchers and communities affected by winter storms
- Cow-Calf Corner: Re-warming methods for severely cold-stressed newborn calves; Extended winter storm impacts cattle, cowboys and markets
- Providing extra energy in bad weather
- Texas crop and weather report for Feb. 9, 2021