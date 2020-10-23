Whooping cranes expected soon

After spending several months at nesting grounds in Canada, the wild flock of endangered whooping cranes is making the return trip to its wintering grounds in coastal Texas by way of the Great Plains. The first wave of migrating whooping cranes has reached Oklahomans, and residents can help track the bird’s migration path by sharing photographs and sighting details with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Their entire journey can take nearly two months, and the first migrating family groups of cranes reach Oklahoma in mid-to late-October. The birds may touchdown in wetlands or wheat fields for a few days to rest and refuel on crustaceans, other small animals, or grain before continuing to Texas. To know what to look for, and how you can help track their progress, from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Read more… 

/ The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Wildlife

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: