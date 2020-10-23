Whooping cranes expected soon

After spending several months at nesting grounds in Canada, the wild flock of endangered whooping cranes is making the return trip to its wintering grounds in coastal Texas by way of the Great Plains. The first wave of migrating whooping cranes has reached Oklahomans, and residents can help track the bird’s migration path by sharing photographs and sighting details with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Their entire journey can take nearly two months, and the first migrating family groups of cranes reach Oklahoma in mid-to late-October. The birds may touchdown in wetlands or wheat fields for a few days to rest and refuel on crustaceans, other small animals, or grain before continuing to Texas. To know what to look for, and how you can help track their progress, from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Read more…