What you should be monitoring on native rangelands in May

May is a very important month for native pastures in the southern Great Plains. By the end of this month, approximately 50% of this year’s forage production will be produced. Monitoring your native pastures that are being grazed is critical to making sure they are not being overutilized.

As you evaluate your native pastures, you should see some of last year’s dead/residual growth still standing in the green new growth. If you do, you are likely stocked properly and are doing a good job with your grazing management. If you do not, now is a good time to re-evaluate your stocking rate and/or make changes to your grazing plan.

Noble Research Institute’s Brian Hays, pasture and range consultant and Jeff Goodwin, conservation stewardship leader and senior pasture and range consultant, have some advice, tools to help you plan, and tasks for you to complete this month. Read more at Noble.org…