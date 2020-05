Weekly COVID-19 Cattle Market Impact Update webinar

Join us on Friday, May 29 at 2 p.m. for a weekly COVID-19 cattle market update. This week’s speaker will be Dr. David Anderson, professor and Extension economist with the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University. The event is free, but registration is required. Click on the following link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o_DZBUb7S6SGrKynbDF_ig