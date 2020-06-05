Weekly Texas cattle auction summary, June 5, 2020

Source: USDA ERS | June 5, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to instances $6 higher. Trade was active on moderate to good demand. Near triple digit temperatures along with chances of thunderstorms in the panhandle this week. Lots of yearling cattle coming off of wheat pastures in the offerings. Supply included 92% feeder cattle (54% steers, 45% heifers, 2% bulls); 7% slaughter cattle (94% cows, 6% bulls); 1% replacement cattle (60% stock cows, 22% bred cows, 18% cow-calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 81%.

Click here to read the full report, including graphs, or see below.



