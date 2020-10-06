Webinar: Landowners, Energy Development and Conflict – Finding Common Ground


Register today for an online seminar on Oct. 8 designed to engage a broad constituency of Big Bend community members to better inform them on recent energy projections, potential impacts on communities and conservation values, and to develop creative strategies to conserve the unique resources and communities of the region. Featured speakers will discuss ways landowners and energy companies can work together to find solutions when conflicts arise. They will also present examples of partnerships that have resulted in positive outcomes for landowners, habitats and wildlife. Click here for more information and to register…

