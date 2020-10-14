Water quality project funding opportunity for Hill Country landowners

Source: Texas Water Resources Institute | Oct. 9, 2020

Landowners living in the Central Texas Hill Country can apply for financial assistance for on-the-ground stewardship projects.

The Hill Country Headwaters Conservation Initiative (HCHCI) is offering a stewardship funding opportunity for ranchers, farmers and wildlife managers within the Blanco, Upper San Marcos, Llano and portions of the middle Colorado basins. Pre-applications are being accepted through Oct. 30. The HCHCI is a partnership of 19 organizations, including Texas Water Resources Institute (TWRI), led by the Hill Country Conservancy.

Projects must aim at enhancing or protecting water quality, biodiversity and soil cover long term. Projects might include efforts such as riparian habitat enhancement, brush management, plantings, the use of prescribed fire or grazing, irrigation improvements or more. The initiative is financed through a $5.15 million award from the National Resources Conservation Service via its Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

“This funding can help private landowners implement conservation practices on working lands,” said Michael Schramm, research specialist with TWRI. “Private landowners throughout the Hill Country are in charge of managing important natural resources, but the cost of implementing conservation practices may not make financial sense for a landowner. Through this program, landowners can recoup part of the cost of implementing practices that improve and restore soil and water quality on their land.”

For more information on the opportunity, or to apply, visit the HCHCI webpage.

