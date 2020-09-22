Using drones to track honey mesquite, invasive yellow bluestem spread

In Texas, mesquite trees are as common as football, thunderstorms and hot summer nights. It is a staple of outdoor cooking and prevalent in almost every part of the state. But, for land managers, the spread of honey mesquite, a native and prevalent species, is an issue, as is the non-native yellow bluestem, a grass species native to Eastern Europe and Asia that has been spreading throughout the southern United States over the last few decades. Controlling these two species, however, has been difficult. Hopefully, thanks to research by a team from Texas Tech University’s Department of Natural Resources Management (NRM), rangeland managers may now have a method to get a leg up on controlling the spread of honey mesquite and yellow bluestem. –Read more at Texas Tech Today…
 

