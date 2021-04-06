USDA video series highlights personal stories about invasive feral swine damage

Source: USDA | April 5, 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) invites you to watch the new video series—Feral Swine in America—which chronicles the impacts of feral swine damage on American livelihoods and ecosystems through personal stories. Listen to farmers, ranchers, land managers, conservationists, and others as they describe their experiences dealing with feral swine damage to agriculture and natural resources.

“We wanted to highlight how diverse and widespread feral swine damage can be. So, we reached out to ordinary people in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas to share their personal stories,” states Dr. Dale Nolte, National Manager of the APHIS National Feral Swine Damage Management Program. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) partnered with MODOC Stories to create the video series.

To date, the series includes three short videos ranging in topics from feral swine damage to farms, ranches, and levee systems to archaeological sites, native wildlife, and natural resources. To view the free videos, please visit APHIS’ Feral Swine in America YouTube site or click on the episode links below:

Future episodes will highlight feral swine damage management and removal efforts and impacts to endangered species in California and Georgia.

The APHIS National Feral Swine Damage Management Program was established in 2014 with the overarching goal to protect agriculture and natural resources, property, animal health, and human health and safety by managing damage caused by feral swine in the United States and its territories. To accomplish this goal, APHIS is working in cooperation with states, tribes, other federal agencies, universities, organizations, the public, and other stakeholders.

APHIS also collaborates with Canada and Mexico to support border activities and facilitate an informational exchange on feral swine disease monitoring and control activities. It is estimated that feral swine cause more than $1.5 billion annually in damage and management costs nationwide.

/ Natural Resources, Pests, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Wildlife

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: