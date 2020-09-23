USDA provides resources, hosts webinar on CFAP 2

Source: USDA FSA Bulletin | Sept. 23, 2020

CFAP 2 Eligible Commodities Finder
Interested in finding the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 payment rates for the eligible commodities you grow or raise? The USDA has a new, easy-to-use CFAP 2 Eligible Commodities Finder that makes finding payment rates specific to your operation simple. From yams to alpaca farmers – and everyone in between – the payment rate information you need is just a few clicks away. Visit farmers.gov/cfap and try it today on your desktop, tablet, or mobile device.

Sept. 24 Webinar  
 Join USDA for a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 webinar on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 3 p.m. EDT. Learn about expanded eligibility for certain commodities, new payment categories including a sales-based approach to specialty crops and other specific commodities, and information on how to apply. 

Click here to register for the webinar.

Apply for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2
USDA’s Farm Service Agency offers multiple options for producers to apply for CFAP 2, including:

  • manual AD-3117 application form to fill out and return to your local USDA Service Center.
  • CFAP 2 Application Generator and Payment Calculator Excel workbook that allows you to input information specific to your operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form.
  • CFAP 2 Application Portal for producers with eAuthentication accounts to apply online.
  • FSA will accept applications through Dec. 11, 2020. Get started with your CFAP 2 application today.

