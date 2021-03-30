USDA NRCS reminds producers of final signup deadline for winter storm assistance

Source: USDA NRCS | March 30, 2021

Farmers and ranchers have until April 2, 2021, to apply for assistance from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in response to the winter storms that hit Texas in February. USDA NRCS is offering agricultural producers technical and financial assistance through its Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) for the recovery measures listed below:

Animal Mortality and Animal Mortality Facility

High Tunnel Systems

Irrigation System and Irrigation Pipeline

Livestock Pipeline

Obstruction Removal

Pumping Plant

Roofs and Covers

Waste Storage Facility

Water Well

Watering facility

NRCS accepts conservation program applications year-round; however, the final application deadline for 2021 winter storm recovery funding must be submitted by April 2, 2021. After the deadline, applications will be ranked and approved as soon as possible so conservation work can begin. Farmers and ranchers negatively impacted by winter weather are encouraged to contact their local NRCS office to seek assistance.

While USDA offices are currently closed to visitors because of the pandemic, service center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. A local service center can be found at www.farmers.gov/service-center-locator.