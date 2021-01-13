USDA grain stocks reports review

While most traders were locked in on the ending stocks number for U.S. soybeans, the January USDA reports shocked the trade with corn production and stock changes from December. Corn yield was slashed 3.8 bushels per acre (bpa), and production fell by a hefty 325 million bushels (mb), as the true impact of summer drought and the derecho came home to roost. Add to that the record corn usage for the first two quarters of the crop year, and you had a limit-up corn market. Soybean stocks fell, as expected, leading to a nearly 50-cent-higher close. Read more at DTN/Progressive Farmer

/ Feed & Forage, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: