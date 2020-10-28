USDA designates Texas counties natural disaster areas

Source: USDA FSA | Oct. 28, 2020

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated six Texas counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers who suffered losses due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Excessive Moisture

Producers in Fannin County who suffered losses due to excessive moisture that occurred Oct. 1, 2019, through May 1, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Texas counties of Collin, Delta, Grayson, Hunt and Lamar, along with Bryan County, Oklahoma, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Drought and Excessive Heat

Producers in Floyd County who suffered losses due to drought and excessive heat that occurred April 15 through Aug. 15, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Texas counties of Briscoe, Crosby, Dickens, Hale, Lubbock, Motley and Swisher are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Hurricane Hannah, Excessive Rain, Wind and Flooding

Producers in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties who suffered losses due to Hurricane Hannah, excessive rain, wind and flooding that occurred July 25 through July 30, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Texas counties of Brooks, Kenedy and Starr are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Drought

Producers in Deaf Smith County who suffered losses due to drought that occurred June 2 through Aug. 11, 2020, may be eligible for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Texas counties of Castro, Oldham, Parmer, Potter and Randall, along with Curry and Quay counties in New Mexico, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 14, 2021.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.