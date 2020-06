USDA clarifies cattle categories in CFAP program

There have been a lot of questions about where specific groups of cattle fit into the categories outlined in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP. USDA has provided some clarification as to where cattle fit in each category via a table as a guide to commonly-used livestock terminology and CFAP livestock categories. Scroll down the page for the table and more information on the program. Read more at farmers.gov…