USDA announces appointments to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

Source: USDA AMS | Dec. 8, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the appointment of 28 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board (CBB). All appointed members will serve three-year terms beginning February 2021 and ending February 2024, with the exception of one Importer Unit appointee who will serve a one-year term.

TSCRA Member April Bonds, Saginaw, joins two TSCRA representatives, Seth Denbow of Weatherford and Claudia Wright of Richmond, for a three-year term on the board. 

Newly appointed members are: 

  • Caleb Plyler, Hope, Arkansas
  • Sallie Miller, Briggsdale, Colorado
  • Sarah K. Childs, Lake Placid, Florida
  • Tucker Shaw, Caldwell, Idaho
  • Philip L. Perry, Oskaloosa, Kansas
  • Trista Brown Priest, Satanta, Kansas
  • Andy Bishop, Cox’s Creek, Kentucky
  • Leon James, Hurdland, Missouri
  • Katie Sue Cooper, Willow Creek, Montana
  • Turk Stovall, Billings, Montana
  • Gina M. Hudson, Belvidere, Nebraska
  • Steve Wolfe, Kearney, Nebraska
  • Bill Baldwin, Mitchell, Nebraska
  • Raymond Erbele, Streeter, North Dakota
  • Cheryl DeVuyst, Morrison, Oklahoma
  • Jimmy Taylor, Cheyenne, Oklahoma
  • Daniel M. Kniffen, Spring Mills, Pennsylvania
  • Bill Slovek, Philip, South Dakota
  • April Bonds, Fort Worth, Texas
  • J. Ryan Moorhouse, Amarillo, Texas
  • Mark Brent Sustaire, Winnsboro, Texas
  • Michael White, Vernon, Texas
  • Steve Springer, Linden, Wisconsin
  • Melissa Daniels, Nicasio, California, Southwest Unit
  • Jeffrey Isenmann, Rochester, Michigan, Importer Unit
  • Kimberly A. D’Anella, Wenonah, New Jersey, Importer Unit
  • Rob Williams, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Importer Unit
  • Stephen Sothmann, Washington, D.C., Importer Unit (one-year term)

More information about the board and list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Cattlemen’s Beef Board web page. More information can also be found on the board’s website, www.beefboard.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 21 boards. The oversight ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity and is paid for by industry assessments.

