US high-quality beef share and boosting demand

The U.S. is the largest beef producer on the planet, producing about 75% of all the high-quality fed beef in the world, said Randy Blach, CEO of CattleFax, a global leader in beef industry research, analysis and information. Blach talks global beef demand, how U.S. beef is in a class by itself, and how we can keep the world wanting more, on the latest Beef Buzz program from the Oklahoma Farm Report. Click or tap here for more…