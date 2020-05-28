US ground beef sales up $1 billion in 2020

Through May 17, U.S. ground beef sales increased more than $1 billion compared to the same period last year. That’s just some of COVID-19’s impact on retail meat and poultry markets, says Anne-Marie Roerink, president of 210 Analytics. round proteins were frequently among those items with purchase limitations in mid-March and again in late April and May. Popular due to their versatility and ease of preparation, grinds achieved big gains over the week ending May 17 versus the comparable week in 2019. Read more at Drovers…

