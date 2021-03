US Cattle on Feed up 2 percent

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on March 1, 2021. The inventory was 2% above March 1, 2020. This is the second highest March 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Texas numbers held steady from previous year numbers and was down 1% from the previous month. Click or tap here to read the full report or see below.