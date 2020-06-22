US Cattle on Feed down slightly

Source: USDA NASS | June 19, 2020



Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on June 1, 2020. The inventory was slightly below June 1, 2019. This is the second highest June 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during May totaled 2.04 million head, 1% below 2019. Net placements were 1.97 million head. During May, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 375,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 305,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 485,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 532,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 235,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 105,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during May totaled 1.50 million head, 28% below 2019. Marketings were the lowest for May since the series began in 1996.

