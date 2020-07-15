Up to $10,000 reward for info on cattle missing in North Central Texas

A rancher in Olney has increased to $10,000 the reward offered for information regarding cows and calves missing from a property in North Central Texas. Sometime on or after July 2 or 3, the 42 head of cattle are believed to have estrayed from a property bordering the Brazos River. The cattle are 20 branded Angus cows three to five years old, hornless,  weighing approximately 1200 pounds, each; and 22 unbranded Angus heifer calves. The adult cows have a Lazy A over bar freeze brand on the left hip and a bar S freeze brand on right shoulder. See below for those brands. Anyone with information is urged to contact Special Ranger John Bradshaw at 940-389-6123 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333.  

