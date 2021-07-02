U.S. drought monitor and summary report for July 2, 2021

This week’s drought summary

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor saw changes to over 30 states this week. Record-breaking heat in the Northwest, Great Basin, and Northeast led to expansions of drought conditions. Meanwhile, multiple rounds of heavy rain across the Central U.S. led to large-scale improvements, and intense rainfall along the Gulf Coast led to the reduction or removal of lingering pockets of abnormal dryness.

South

A band of substantial rain (6 to 10-plus inches) fell from West Texas to northeast Oklahoma, leading to large areas of one-category improvements as well as some smaller areas of two-category improvements as short-term rainfall deficits, soil moisture, and streamflow improved. Drought and abnormal dryness remain in areas where indicators still show dryness at longer timescales. A re-evaluation next week will help determine the full effect of the rainfall.

