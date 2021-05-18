TSCRA welcomes summer interns

Four interns joined the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association team May 17. Hannah Brittain, Cooper Rogers and Tyler Schuster will be based in the Fort Worth office and work across all departments, while Chrissy LeClear will work remotely supporting the communications department.

Tyler Schuster

Tyler Schuster grew up a fifth-generation cattle producer in Brackettville, Texas. She attended Tarleton State to receive her bachelor’s in agricultural services and development. She’s currently attending Texas A&M working on her master’s in public service and administration. While at Tarleton she served as student body president and continues her service as vice president of student service at Texas A&M.

Chrissy LeClear

Chrissy LeClear, originally from southwest Kansas, is currently a senior at Oklahoma State University receiving a dual degree in both animal science and agricultural communications. She has worked as a communications intern for the Oklahoma State University Water Resource Center and at the Arizona National Horse Show. She’s been involved in the Alpha Omicron Pi fraternity, Ferguson College of Agriculture as a career liaison and on the OSU president’s leadership council.

Hannah Brittain

Hannah grew up on a cow-calf operation in Christoval, Texas. Hannah is completing her junior year at Texas A&M where she is majoring in agricultural economics with a focus on food marketing systems. She is very involved on the TAMU campus, serving as a member of Sigma Phi Lambda, Saddle and Sirloin Club, Agricultural Economics Society, and more. Hannah is also the daughter of TSCRA Special Ranger H.D. Brittain.

Cooper Rogers

Cooper Rogers grew up on a purebred cow-calf operation in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. He’s currently serving as the president of his fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho, and previously as the vice president of the North American Junior Red Angus Board. Cooper is finishing his junior year at Oklahoma State where he is majoring in animal science, production focus.