TSCRA seeking Cattlemen’s Beef Board nominees

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominees for the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Nominations are due August 12.

Any beef producer in the U.S. who owns cattle or any importer that imports cattle or beef may be nominated. Producers and importers must be nominated by a USDA-certified producer organization and submit a completed application. USDA will select appointees from the nominated producers and importers.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a certified producer organization and will nominate one beef producer and one alternate by August 12.

The Cattleman’s Beef Board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 101 members representing 34 separate states, four units of geographically grouped states and one importer unit. More information can be found on the USDA website here.

If you are interested in being nominated by TSCRA, please contact Jason Skaggs at jskaggs@tscra.org no later than close of business on Friday, July 24.